RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — Another rural community is taking strides to better its healthcare facilities.

Officials in Rugby broke ground Monday on a new $55,000,000 Heart of America hospital.

The current Heart of America hospital was built in 1948 and added a new expansion in 1991.

But, two years ago organizers sat down with people in the area, and they made it very clear it was time for a new hospital.

Senator John Hoeven, who has been a big part of similar projects in Grafton and Hazen says it’s time to match the facility with the quality of our nurses.

“And the care was absolutely phenomenal. That’s what you’re going to have here, that’s what you need to have here, that’s why this is so important because it really is about people. It’s about your people having the ability because you have the kind of facility you need,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

The new Heart of America hospital is set to be finished in October 2024.