Rugby High School Senior Creates T-shirts

One high school student has become a hit on social media…all over a T-shirt design.

Rugby senior Taylor Nelson started her final year of high school excited to play sports, go to prom and wear that cap and gown on graduation day.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, all of that has been taken away, which led Nelson and a friend to come with a great idea — T-shirts!

They took a page from the Friends TV show and came up with this design reading, “The one where classes cancelled, sports postponed, prom postponed, and graduation loading”, with the year 2020 on them.

“I think that our class is going to be in the history books. We got everything taken away from us, but in the long run, we’re going to be the ones that are, you know, forever this. So I think that’s kinda cool,” shared Nelson.

Nelson says she’s received orders from as far as California.

She says plans on coming up with another design one that will appeal to kids of all ages.

You can get your very own shirt at http://www.wildmindsstudio.com/