Rugby medical center receives life-saving equipment

New life saving equipment has arrived at the Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby.

With a little help from the community, the medical center was able to purchase testing equipment to keep more than 30 AED machines, Lifepak Monitors and Defibrillators in working order, around the clock.

The purchase will eliminate personnel from renting elsewhere saving hundreds of dollars and valuable time for those experiencing cardiac arrest.

“The generosity of the Rugby Volunteer Fire Department and the Auxiliary along with the Pierce County Commission, their generous donations will allow these life-saving devices to be of use and continue to be operational for years to come,” Executive Assistant & Marketing Coordinator Darcie Rose said.