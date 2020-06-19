Rugby Prairie Village Museum back open for summer season, with a few new changes

The Rugby Prairie Village Museum’s new store hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of the normal Sunday to Sunday schedule.

The change follows the North Dakota Smart Restart Plan to maintain safe crowd control.

Also when you visit the museum you’ll notice a pop-up art display by one of Rugby’s local artists, as well as a few other new pieces throughout the building.

“We ask that if you are feeling sick, to please stay home, but this is the perfect spot to come because it’s large enough that we can easily stay six feet apart,” receptionist Katelyn Duchscher said.

There will be extra sanitation stations throughout the museum as well.