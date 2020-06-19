Rugby Prairie Village Museum back open for summer season, with a few new changes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rugby Prairie Village Museum’s new store hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of the normal Sunday to Sunday schedule.

The change follows the North Dakota Smart Restart Plan to maintain safe crowd control.

Also when you visit the museum you’ll notice a pop-up art display by one of Rugby’s local artists, as well as a few other new pieces throughout the building.

“We ask that if you are feeling sick, to please stay home, but this is the perfect spot to come because it’s large enough that we can easily stay six feet apart,” receptionist Katelyn Duchscher said.

There will be extra sanitation stations throughout the museum as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Crosby New Pool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby New Pool"

New Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hours"

Grant Extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Extended"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Health Now App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Now App"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss