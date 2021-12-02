Rugby residents pass Ely Elementary School addition, renovation with 79% approval

In Wednesday’s bond referendum, a vast majority of Rugby residents who voted were in favor of an addition and renovation of Ely Elementary School.

Rugby Public School District hosted three public meetings and gathered input through a community survey.

The district noted a need for additional space for a rising special education population, courses in STEM careers, physical education, music and much more for the 56-year-old school.

According to Mike McNeff, the district superintendent of schools, due to expiring debt and one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds, the project will be completed with no increase to the school’s mill levy.

The referendum passed with 79 percent approval, in unofficial results. The votes are below:

624 voted yes

161 voted no

1 nonvote

The referendum required 60 percent to vote yes to pass. The total cost of the project will be $7.8 million in bonding.