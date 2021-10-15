Rugby to receive funding as part of rural water infrastructure program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week that rural communities in 37 states will get funding to improve their water infrastructure.

That includes here in North Dakota, with Rugby set to receive a $1.6 million grant and $4.9 million in loans for a water improvement project.

The money will go toward replacing a portion of the city’s water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines. Water mains will be made larger to give the system more capacity for firefighting water demands, among other improvements.

USDA Rural Development Acting Director Mark Wax says that expansion of the water main will also allow residents to get the same amount of water at the same pressure.

He explains why the program is so important for small communities across the country.

“It’s part of the rural narrative. We’re helping to write that in our state here at rural development that rural is important and we want to make sure that they’re getting the support they need,” Wax said.

This project in Rugby is the first of a multi-step plan to update the city’s water, sewer, and storm sewer lines.

The city has just over 2,800 residents. The program is available only for cities with a population of 10,000 or fewer.