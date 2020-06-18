Rugby’s Annual Charity Golf Classic will continue as planned but with a few changes

For the last 22 years, the Good Samaritan Health Services Foundation has sponsored the tournament to help raise funds for the Heart of America Medical Center, ranging from $17,000 to $25,000 per year.

Due to the Coronavirus, golfers will stay outdoors as much as possible and the traditional post-tournament supper has been canceled, but one golfer and sponsor tells KX News they’re excited to still keep the tradition going.

“It’s a tournament we play in beside sponsor. My brothers and nephew and I play every year. We usually have two teams and it’s something we look towards every year, it’s a good opportunity for us to get together and have a day of fun and relaxation and donate and give for a good cause.” Hallie Anderson said.

The foundation’s director encourages the community to register by July 10th as spots are filling up fast.

To register: Click Here