Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Rugby’s First Lutheran Church youth group bringing concessions to your doorstep

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“This would’ve been my first mission trip with my church youth group,” Kendyl Hager said.

First Lutheran Church youth group in Rugby was all planned and ready to head to Chicago for a summer mission trip, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the trip was canceled.

“A lot of us were really excited about it and a lot of us were really just kind of sad that we weren’t able to go,” Hager said.

Along with the canceled trip came a canceled basketball tournament that was intended to help raise money for the trip.

“The tournament was supposed to start on March 13 and that was around the time when everything started to get canceled and so we had all this food leftover we wanted a way that we could still sell this food,” Hager said.

So they came up with a brilliant idea. Every Friday for the past month, Kendyl and her brother Hudson have went door to door selling the nearly 50 pizzas that they were essentially stuck with.

“We posted that we had pizza and breadsticks on Facebook and it’s been working out pretty good we only have about 10 or 15 left,” she said.

“And it’s a great way to help out our community.” Hudson Hager said.

Now families don’t have to worry about what’s for dinner and the cash the Hager’s have made will go towards a great cause.

“By still selling pizzas we’re still gaining money. We have future plans of still going to the youth gathering in Minneapolis next summer. Kendyl Hager said.

The youth group will have other future events to pay for the Minneapolis trip with hopes of actually being able to go next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge