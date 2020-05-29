Rugby’s First Lutheran Church youth group bringing concessions to your doorstep

“This would’ve been my first mission trip with my church youth group,” Kendyl Hager said.

First Lutheran Church youth group in Rugby was all planned and ready to head to Chicago for a summer mission trip, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the trip was canceled.

“A lot of us were really excited about it and a lot of us were really just kind of sad that we weren’t able to go,” Hager said.

Along with the canceled trip came a canceled basketball tournament that was intended to help raise money for the trip.

“The tournament was supposed to start on March 13 and that was around the time when everything started to get canceled and so we had all this food leftover we wanted a way that we could still sell this food,” Hager said.

So they came up with a brilliant idea. Every Friday for the past month, Kendyl and her brother Hudson have went door to door selling the nearly 50 pizzas that they were essentially stuck with.

“We posted that we had pizza and breadsticks on Facebook and it’s been working out pretty good we only have about 10 or 15 left,” she said.

“And it’s a great way to help out our community.” Hudson Hager said.

Now families don’t have to worry about what’s for dinner and the cash the Hager’s have made will go towards a great cause.

“By still selling pizzas we’re still gaining money. We have future plans of still going to the youth gathering in Minneapolis next summer. Kendyl Hager said.

The youth group will have other future events to pay for the Minneapolis trip with hopes of actually being able to go next year.