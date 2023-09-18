BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Over the next few days, Bismarck residents will see more piles of goods in front of the city’s homes, that’s because Monday marked the beginning of free fall cleanup week.

During this week, homeowners in the capital city can put out their household goods before their scheduled garbage day — after which city workers will then pick them up and haul them to the dump.

Mandan, however, uses a different method of cleanup: residents have to take their unwanted goods to the landfill, but can still throw out this clutter for free. However, Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz says there are some rules you’ll have to follow to do so.

“No hazardous materials,” he stated. “Very similar to the spring, food garbage is not accepted in this cleanup in the spring or the fall, it goes in a separate disposal location. There is still a charge for tires because we incur a cost to get rid of those as a city. And residents should prepared to show proof of identification if they are coming out to the landfill — they may be asked for that.”

Bismarck’s curbside cleanup week ends on Thursday, but the fall landfill week ends on Saturday for both Bismarck and Mandan.

For a complete list of items you can bring to the Mandan landfill, click the link here, or click here for the list of acceptable items for Bismarck.