MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to find new items where you can name your price, then look no further.

The Journey Church in Minot is hosting a rummage sale where shoppers give a free-will donation for the things they buy.

The rummage sale has everything from clothing for all ages, to books, games, and home decor.

All of the proceeds go towards the ministry organization CASO, which stands for Coming AlongSide Others.

CASO is a local organization supporting foster children and their foster families, as well as biological families and social workers.

“Burnout is really high and so when we get a foster family, we want them to last for many years. We also want a child to stay in just one home. and when a foster family gets burnt out, then they might call Social Services and say, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ And then that kid has to move to another foster home. That’s increasing trauma every time they’re moved,” said Jolene Haffner, the executive director of CASO.

Admission to the early bird sale costs $5 and it’s from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21.

The regular rummage sale is free to enter and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 22.

Whatever isn’t sold at the rummage sale, will be donated to the Matthew 25 project.