‘Run For The Kays’ to raise money for Watford City family

In support of her friend fighting cancer, Paris Alvey has started the Run For The Kays fundraiser.

For every mile a participant runs from now until August, $10 will be raised.

Those funds will go toward medical bills, travel costs and other expenses.

So far, more than a $1,000 has been raised.

“Cancer journey can be an incredible blessing and experience for a family to go through. I know that sounds crazy unless you’ve gone through it, but the kindness of people really shows up,” Alvey said.

To join in the run or to donate: CLICK HERE