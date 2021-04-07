Running ‘4’ Change: Annual memorial race hits 9th consecutive year

For the ninth consecutive year, runners in the Capital City will take to the trail for change.

On July 6, 2012, Allison and Aaron Deutscher, their daughter Brielle and their unborn baby were killed by a drunk driver on I-94.

The first annual Run4Change took place in Allison’s memory that year, on her birthday. She was an avid runner.

Year after year the event raises money to give back to, and educate the community, including by using the car, crushed by the drunk driver years ago.

After more than $80,000 in various donations, some change has come to North Dakota in the past decade, including the passage of more hefty penalties for DUI, or Brielle’s law.

Aaron’s father and Brielle’s grandfather, Tom Deutscher, says he thinks there has been a cultural shift and people are becoming less and less tolerant of drinking and driving.

“There’s two things we know for certain. One is that we love them, the other is that we miss them very much, and a run like this (or a race like this), I think, gives us a day where we can bring the kids back to life, even for a moment,” he shared.

Tom thought 2020’s run would be the last one he and his wife could handle. Then, the North Dakota Safety Council teamed up with them this year to keep the tradition, and awareness mission, alive.

The run is Saturday morning at Sertoma Park. Online registration ends Thursday at 10 p.m. You can also register in person at the Sertoma Community building on Friday and Saturday.