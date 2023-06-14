BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Healthcare workers are gathering at the Bismarck Event Center this week for the 38th Annual Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health.

Every year, the Conference attracts more than 300 professionals and provides an opportunity for those in the healthcare industry to share strategies for building and keeping local communities healthy.

“It’s really a time for providers all over the state and surrounding states to get together to network and continue education,” Program Director, Kylie Nissen stated, “and hear about best practices, and share that with each other.”

The Dakota Conference includes preconference workshops, keynote speakers, and a variety of breakout sessions. One thing that rural health clinics and hospitals are struggling with — and likewise, one that is being addressed at this year’s conference — is a lack of healthcare workers.

“Workforce is not specifically a healthcare issue,” Nissen explained, “but healthcare has been affected tremendously by the workforce shortages. And these facilities getting together gives them an opportunity to hear what other facilities are doing to entice nurses or respiratory therapists to come practice in their facilities.”

The conference kicked off Monday and will last until Friday evening.