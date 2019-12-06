Rural bars in Ward County could be getting later closing times

Two weeks ago, bars in Minot were given the option to stay open an hour later and now rural establishments want the same privilege.

At the recent Ward County Commissioners meeting, commissioners were faced with the question of should bars in their communities be allowed to stay open until 2 am like bars in the City of Minot.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed said at the meeting that the change would not affect his officers. The issue was tabled for the next meeting to give members of the board a chance to hear from the people it will affect most.

“We’re hoping to hear from the bar owners to see how they feel about it and go from there. If they say yea we might as well have that option, we will pass the ordinance or legislation and get it so that they can,” says Alan Walter, Ward County Commissioner.

Walter went on to say that if it passed, about 40 bars would be affected. The next meeting is on December 17.

