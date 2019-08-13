Rural community members aren’t happy with new development plans

Rural community members could soon be getting new neighbors.

Last week the Minot City council approved a rural subdivision North of Minot. Some homeowners in the area are concerned the new housing development will infringe on their personal property. We talked with a council member who says he doesn’t see it that way.

Stephan Podrygula: Well I very much respect people’s property rights and again this is far enough out in the country where that shouldn’t be an issue. If you want to live out there, you have to deal with some of the inconveniences. The roads might not get plowed as quickly. The quality of the road might not be as good, and you might have some neighbors who are noisy. Whether it’s cattle or people shooting guns.

The council voted to approve the development with a 6-1 vote. There is no word on when developers will begin work.