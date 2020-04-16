Rural counties prepared for upcoming mail-in election

For larger counties like Ward and Cass, processing huge numbers of mail-in ballots is a new concept, but many smaller counties like Renville are used to this and are ready to go.

We spoke to Renville County Auditor LeAnn Pollman who says the county has done vote-by-mail since 2012 primary election. 

Pollman says more people vote by mail than not in her county. In the 2018 primary, 78 percent of voters voted by mail. And in the 2018 general election, two-thirds of voters mailed their ballots in.

She says voters prefer it because they can take their time researching candidates.

“They can go online and do their research, talk to friends, whatever and then make a more informed decision they felt,” Pollman said.

There will not be a polling station open this year in Renville County. 

Voters can drop off their ballots at a drop box by 4 p.m. on June 9.

