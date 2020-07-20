Rural electric cooperatives looking for government aid during pandemic

Coronavirus
Electric Cooperatives in rural communities across the country, including North Dakota, are asking for government help during the pandemic.

Verendrye Electric is just one of hundreds of small cooperatives that have been helping people stay connected during COVID-19.

And with the Flexible Financing for Rural America Act, in part introduced by Sen. John Hoeven, these businesses would be able to manage debt caused by COVID-19 without penalty, while also providing critical services to these remote communities.

“If you wanna do these kinds of investments for new infrastructure, then it’s gotta come out of the rates — this way it wouldn’t have to come out of the rates so that’s why we’re asking for the permission basically to refinance just like any other business can do in this kind of environment,” Verendrye Electric General Manager Randy Hauck said.

According to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, projections show cooperatives could suffer up to $10 billion in lost revenue through 2022 from COVID-19.

