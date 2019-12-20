Rural Fire Department Gets a New Fire Truck

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department now has a new fire engine, helping tackle all the challenges they face on a daily basis.

It’s a one of a kind engine carrying 3 thousand gallons of water versus the old engines carrying only 1 thousand.

The combination of one of the old engines and the new one doubles the amount of water at each scene.

The reason for carrying so much water, is because most of the places they service don’t have fire hydrants.

“Our engines just because they’re rural we have a thousand gallon tank on them. But that’s not enough. So the challenge that we have as a rural fire department is we have to bring our water with us,” shares Assistant Chief Dustin Theurer.

The new vehicle took more than a year and half to design at a cost of nearly $400,000.

As the biggest fire engine in the Bismarck Rural Fire Department, it measures just under 39 feet.

