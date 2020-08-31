Rural fire departments receive $620,000 grant for new equipment

Five Morton County fire departments will have brand new equipment by the end of the year.

That’s thanks to a $620,000 FEMA grant awarded under the Assistance to Firefighters Program, for which departments all across the country applied.

The money is going toward 74 new air packs and upgraded face-pieces allowing for radio communication. Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin says the grant came just in time because their current equipment is nearing 15 years old, when it’s no longer usable.

“You’re competing against the whole United States basically. So to be able to receive this in small town North Dakota — especially to help out the other four departments in our county, it was very gratifying to finally be able to get this,” Gustin said.

The departments receiving the grant include Mandan Rural, New Salem, Glen Ullin, Hebron and Flasher.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

