Rural fire dept. assistant chief shares evacuation plan tips

Knowing where to go and what to do during a fire could save your life.

When it comes to a wildfire, an evacuation checklist is a little different for those who live in rural areas.

The number one thing no matter where you live is to have a plan with household members and for some livestock.

Minot Rural’s assistant fire chief says if you don’t have time to safely evacuate your animals, open the pen and leave enough food and water for them to survive.

He adds that property owners should not try to put the fire out themselves.

“The safest thing for you to do is to get you, your family and any possessions out of the area of the fire or out from in front of the fire. Stay nearby to help individuals, law enforcement and fire, with access,” said Robert Knuth, assistant chief at Minot Rural Fire Department.

He adds to always keep your phone charged and be as specific as possible when you call dispatch.