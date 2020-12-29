Rural organizations receive $169K grants for new equipment, building additions

Ten rural organizations received $169,000 worth of grants from Farm Credit Services.

The money will go toward things like new fire trucks, new police equipment or building additions.

One of the recipients is the Antler Rural Fire Protection District. They received $25,000 to expand its fire hall.

Right now, the department has five trucks but only three stalls. Construction will start in the spring and take about four weeks. The total cost of the project is $108,000.

“Really appreciative of Farm Credit Services. $25,000 is a big chunk of change for anybody, but we really appreciate it,” said Fire Chief Nathan Buynak.

Fire departments, health centers and law enforcement in places like McKenzie County, Stark County and Fortuna were also are on the receiving end.