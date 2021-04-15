Rural shelters teaming up to save 500 animals from euthanasia list by June

Here in North Dakota, 148 animals are euthanized every year. 19,000 are euthanized in Oklahoma every year.

To save as many lives as possible, three rural shelters have partnered together to transport 500 animals by June from Oklahoma.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Lakes and Wadena County Humane Society have already rescued about half of their goal.

But they can’t do it without your help.

The executive director of the Souris Valley Animal Shelter says they have a foster to adopt option –which helps pets find their forever home.

But if your foster pet isn’t a match, the shelter will work to find a home that is. When it is a match though, the executive director says there’s no greater feeling.

“Just to see these dogs go from a euthanized list and from a shelter that, you know, wasn’t the best, to living their best life running around on a farm or living in a house with three kids getting to play out the rest of their days it’s really inspiring and it’s what we’re here for,” said Shelbi Waters.

This Friday, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter is getting 50 dogs.

If you would like to sign up to foster and help save an animal’s life, click here.