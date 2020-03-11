Rural stores getting prepared for coronavirus impact

Coronavirus has infected at least 1,000 people in the U.S., causing people to stockpile on day to day items. Because of that, both big box stores and rural stores shelves are nearly or completely out of certain supplies.

Jason’s Super Foods in New Town is one of those stores that’s out of hand sanitizer. The manager said they have been selling slightly more paper products than normal, but they have more to put out.

They have not run into an issue with ordering more supplies, but he does think if the spread of the virus doesn’t slow down, it could affect them as well.

“We did get a memo from our supplier, Super Value, saying here is the stuff that is going to become short in supply. So we’re not seeing the hit yet but we believe it’s on our way to our community soon,” said Jason Tracy, owner of Jason’s Super Foods.

Tracy said he has had customers come in and get carts full of items. Not because they are worried, but because they are taking them to family and friends in cities like Bismarck — who can’t get their hands on the now hot commodities.

