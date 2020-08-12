Rural water customers in Burleigh County asked to restrict usage

Residents of rural Burleigh County are being asked to restrict their water usage while “emergency repairs” are made to a water treatment plant Wednesday morning.

South Central Regional Water District, which serves people outside of Bismarck in Burleigh County, made the announcement around 11:00 AM Wednesday.

The utility company says the usage restriction is temporary.

“South Central Regional Water District would like to ask its customers in rural Burleigh County to temporarily restrict water usage while we make emergency repairs to our water treatment plant,” the statement reads. “Thank you!”