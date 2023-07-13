DUNSEITH, N.D. (KXNET) — An RV manufacturing plant is being worked on in Dunseith, and the plant has begun producing its first parts and products getting ready for its first units.

On Thursday, a soft grand opening was held for the RV manufacturing plant owned by Hoefer Group, LLC.

The plant, which is located in Dunseith, will fill a gap that the community has in available jobs in the area.

“Five open positions. 12 employees currently and we’re looking at hiring I’d say for the rest of the year. After next month, about three to four a month. And then next year, I’d like to see us hire at least 40 new employees,” said the CEO of Hoefer Group, LLC, Charles Hoefer.

The plant was previously an electronics facility, but it closed several years ago leaving behind an abandoned building.

“This was a facility that was set to close. It was gonna go cold and be very difficult to come back from that. So, the city owned it, and so that means it was generating no tax revenue. Taking it from a non-generating asset to a tax-paying asset, plus all of the jobs, the economic impact, and everything it’s gonna have is gonna be great for the area,” said North Dakota Commerce Commissioner, Josh Teigen.

And the RV manufacturing plant doesn’t just benefit Dunseith or even North Dakota. It could also benefit Canada.

“There’s going to be expansion. He’s looking at certain products of the trailer to be also manufactured, maybe some engineering in the town of Boussevain, Manitoba. So, this is exciting, because it’s one of the second-largest communities in my constituency. And it’s so important for economic development. We want to see economic development in every corner of our province,” said the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in the Manitoba/MLA Turtle Mountain Region, Doyle Piwniuk.

And what makes these RVs so unique?

Hoefer says the RVs that will be manufactured by the plant are innovative and unlike what’s currently out on the market.

“We take resins, foams, and different types of fibers and create very custom panels that are able to last through any amount of moisture, any amount of predicted life cycles impacts, and then generational durability,” Hoefer said.

Hoefer says hopefully in about three months, products will be moving out of the facility.

Hoefer says the general production and labor jobs start at $20 an hour, but people can get paid more for the skills and experience they have.

If you would like to learn more about a job at the plant, you can click here.