MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Albert Einstein once said it is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.

Here in North Dakota, to honor our educators, one car dealership is making sure that teachers and other school staff members are recognized for all the good they do.

Ryan Chevrolet in Minot will be recognizing all school staff in the area.

Upcoming, current, and retired educators or educational staff are encouraged to join for a night of fun.

There are games, where you can win prizes, and a dunk tank, where you will be able to dunk your principal.

And if that isn’t enough for you, they have Tim Dandy’s BBQ.

Ryan Chevrolet wants to make sure that this event is not just for the teachers.

“If you’re a janitor, a para, an admin, substitute teacher, we want everyone to come because everyone is part of the education for our children. So, it’s really just to show the appreciation, raise money for their schools and let them come have fun,” said Ryan Family Dealerships Event Coordinator, Kristen Brown.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the schools that participated.