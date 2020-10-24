Ryan Chevrolet in Minot raises over $10,000 to benefit Trinity Health’s Cancer Patient Participation Program

Fundraisers and other public events are being canceled left and right due to COVID19, but a car dealership in Minot still found a way to make it happen.

This morning in an effort to support Breast Cancer Awareness month, Ryan Chevrolet held a free pancake breakfast.

Unlike years past, when people were invited to dine in the showroom, the event was strictly drive-thru.

More than $4,000 dollars were raised through free-will donations and with the dealership matching every dollar, the Trinity Health’s Cancer Patient Participation Program will receive well over $10,000 dollars.

“I have to tell you I’m so proud of Minot because they are coming out in droves because they understand what this is and they understand how important it is to give back.” Owner Kathleen Gaddie said.

The program is Commission on Cancer approved, assuring patients have full access to all cancer services available.

