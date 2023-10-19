MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Ryan Chevrolet of Minot is hosting its 10th annual pancake feed on Saturday, October 21.

Everyone is invited to the breakfast, where there will be complimentary pancakes, sausage, orange juice, and coffee at the Ryan Chevrolet at 1800 South Broadway from 8-11 a.m.

According to a news release, the breakfast is not just a culmination of an effort, but it’s the start of the next phase of the business’s effort to support local cancer patients.

And they say this year’s event will be a little more personal.

“We never need a reminder of how a diagnosis can change the entire course of an individual’s and family’s life. But this year, we’ve had a sister and a niece confront breast cancer head-on,” said dealer Kathleen Gaddie. “Like every one of our brave friends and neighbors who face these challenges, we’ve experienced moments of fear and tremendous anxiety, followed by unwavering determination to fight back and regain health. These women are an amazing example of resilience for anyone facing a challenge in their lives.”

Just like in previous years, all the donations will go directly to Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehabilitation Program, making sure that funds will benefit those close to home.

It will follow a drive-thru process in the service department, and the new coffee shop “Central Brew” will be serving hot drinks to go with the pancake and sausage breakfast.

“Until the last cancer battle is fought and won, there will always be a need for events like this to raise awareness and funds to support medical research and the recovery of those we hold most dear,” Gaddie added.