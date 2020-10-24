Ryan Chevrolet raises more than $10,000 for local cancer patients at drive-through pancake breakfast

Ryan Chevrolet in Minot hosted their 7th annual Free Pancake Breakfast/Breast Cancer Awareness Event a little differently this year.

Rather than open the showroom for a sit-down breakfast for the public as in years past, Ryan Chevrolet decided to close its Service and Parts Department Saturday, allowing for the public to enter the service drive in the comfort of their automobiles.

Volunteers approached each vehicle from a distance, took orders, and collected donations.

“We read in the news everyday about public events being cancelled or postponed out of respect for COVID-19,” said owner Kathleen Gaddie. “And we completely understand and respect the caution these organizations are taking. But we also know that cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t take a vacation because of a pandemic. There are individuals and families right here in Minot and Ward County – our friends and neighbors – who are still fighting this fight every day. They need our support every bit as much today as in any other year.”

The team served 385 breakfasts, and more than $4,600 was raised from public donations.

Factoring in Ryan Chevrolet’s pledge to match every dollar collected, Trinity Health’s Cancer Patient Participation Program in Minot will receive support in excess of $10,600.

“We are hopeful next year we can return to a more traditional sit-down breakfast,” said Gaddie. “But for this year, in these times, we did the best we could to raise some badly-needed funds. I couldn’t be prouder of our people for pulling this off or more thankful for the people of Minot who joined us today and donated so generously.”