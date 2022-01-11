Ryan Eckroth announces candidacy for District 35 seat

Ryan Eckroth announced his run for the District 35 Senate seat.

Eckroth said his decision comes after seeing a need for improvement in public health and public safety.

He said the biggest area of focus is strongly supporting the education system.

Eckroth said he should get the vote of the people because he is willing to listen to concerns and address those concerns at the state level.

”Me as a senator, I will continue to properly allocate the state funds in the necessary order to keep strengthening our system and I will see that these views are acknowledged,” Eckroth said.

Eckroth is running against Sean Cleary for the district seat.