Ryan Eckroth announces candidacy for District 35 seat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Eckroth announced his run for the District 35 Senate seat.

Eckroth said his decision comes after seeing a need for improvement in public health and public safety.

He said the biggest area of focus is strongly supporting the education system.

Eckroth said he should get the vote of the people because he is willing to listen to concerns and address those concerns at the state level.

”Me as a senator, I will continue to properly allocate the state funds in the necessary order to keep strengthening our system and I will see that these views are acknowledged,” Eckroth said.

Eckroth is running against Sean Cleary for the district seat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories