Days ago, people all over the country gave special recognition to nurses in honor of Nurses Week.



This week recognizes those in a similar profession — National First Responders Week.

That’s why Ryan Honda of Minot recently collected more than $5,000 toward a new Trinity Health ambulance.



More than 150 first responders from Minot police, fire, and Trinity ambulance were all at this weekend’s inaugural event, where they got to meet with the public and be recognized for their hard work.

For the last 30 days, a portion of each car and truck sale was set aside to support this effort.