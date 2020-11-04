Ryder church adapting to COVID-19 with outdoor services

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, and with no foreseeable end to the pandemic, it’s making us adapt in some of the most unique ways.

One congregation in Ryder has managed to adapt to a new normal, attracting quite the attention along the way.

Pastor of Calvary Church in Ryder, Jonathan Starks, said, “The challenge for us was we’ve outgrown the space that we have inside to have every other pew type deal, you know the 6-foot thing.”

Starks serves as the lead pastor, and like most dealing with COVID-19, he’s had to get creative.

“It’s interesting, a lot of times we think of church ministry that a lot of things have to be inside the building, and I appreciate that, but it kind of got us thinking outside of the box,” Starks said.

They decided to hold services in the church parking lot.

“We saw a church in Iowa that actually was doing this and we thought well ‘Hey, we can do that too,’ and so we started off on Easter,” he said.

Seven months later and the services are still an experience, bringing people from all walks and rides of life.

With people arriving in hot rods, 4-wheelers, and just about anything you could imagine.

Some even driving halfway across the country just to be a part.

“We had a man from Texas, and he said pastor I drove 5,000 miles to hear you preach today,” Starks said.

The harsh weather doesn’t stop Starks from delivering messages either.

Dealing with some of the heaviest snowfalls or hottest of days, the thought of canceling service doesn’t come across anyone’s mind.

“We’ve had snow, rain, sunshine and everything in between, but really the heart behind it is just truly joy,” musician and church member Daniel Starks said.

“We need each other and I think it’s really helped people maybe with their faith, you know, maybe they had got a little lax, and I think through this, has caused us to turn some things up a notch,” Pastor Starks said.

Embracing the change the pandemic has brought them and turning it for their own good.

Starks says he doesn’t know when the congregation will return back to the church, but for now, they’re happy where they are.