Ryder is hosting a ‘free sale’ to the community

Inside the community center, there are clothes, kitchen items and books, among many other things. And, you don’t have to pay a dime.

Many of the items were donated by the Shopko in New Town after it closed.

There are also some items donated from other community members.

“We were so blessed. I just, I couldn’t believe it either when it started coming in, it’s like, ‘This is awesome.’ We’re asking for free-will donations if they want. It was given free to us, so we’re giving back,” said Kathy Kimball, volunteer.

If you missed out today, you can stop by tomorrow and Sunday.

The community center will open up at 8 am on both days and the sale will end some time in the afternoon.

Kimball says everything must go.