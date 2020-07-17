Ryder is hosting a ‘free sale’ to the community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Inside the community center, there are clothes, kitchen items and books, among many other things. And, you don’t have to pay a dime. 

Many of the items were donated by the Shopko in New Town after it closed.

There are also some items donated from other community members.

“We were so blessed. I just, I couldn’t believe it either when it started coming in, it’s like, ‘This is awesome.’ We’re asking for free-will donations if they want. It was given free to us, so we’re giving back,” said Kathy Kimball, volunteer.

If you missed out today, you can stop by tomorrow and Sunday.

The community center will open up at 8 am on both days and the sale will end some time in the afternoon.

Kimball says everything must go.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Adopting 5th Child

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

Alternative Baseball League

NDC JULY 17

Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms

Furry Friends July 17

Baseball 7-16

Watch For Census Scams

Racing Dog

Private School Planning

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More than racing

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Next Gen 911

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss