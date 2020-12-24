Ryder pastor shares words of encouragement as we approach a new year

2020 has been a year of trial and uncertainty, but one pastor is sharing a few words of encouragement.

Johnathan Starks serves as the lead pastor at Calvary Church in Ryder and he says despite having the year we’ve all had, there are still many things to hang our hats on.

He says he’s had to adapt too, by ministering to his congregation outside in sometimes extreme weather conditions all from a deer stand, but he applauds himself and so many others for not giving up, keeping up a great fight and spreading joy.

“That word joy means this, the joy of the Lord is our strength. So he’ll give us strength for our struggle and joy for our journey,” Starks said.

Starks and his congregation kicked off Christmas Eve with a service a little earlier today.