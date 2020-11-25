Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Iron Bowl

Local News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban figures to be communicating his marching orders and input from home while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is manning the show within the football building. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has announced that Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Crimson Tide take on the Auburn Tigers Saturday in the Iron Bowl on CBS 42 at 2:30 p.m.

The university says the coach has very mild symptoms and will not be categorized as a false positive and he will isolate at home and follow all “appropriate guidelines.”

This is the second time Saban has tested positive for the coronavirus. His first test was declared a false-positive after receiving three straight negative tests shortly after ahead of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before Saban was cleared to coach against Georgia in October, he named offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as interim head coach. No word on who will lead the team in the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated and were just named the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff on Tuesday.

No other information has been released at this time.

