Sabre Dogs hosting prom night for area students

Area high school kids are invited to step up to the plate, with a date.

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are hosting a prom night this weekend at Corbett Field during their game against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The night will feature catered food, music, and a pregame grand march for all students to participate in.

The Sabre Dog staff say they just want to make sure kids in the area don’t miss out on meaningful high school events.

“They get the opportunity to come out here and celebrate prom which is a huge stepping stone for high school students and the fact they had that taken away from them I think this is going to be a really good opportunity for them to get dressed up, come out, enjoy a ball game and just have fun.” Emily Buckwalter said.

To register: Click Here