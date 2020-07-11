Sabre Dogs hosting prom night for area students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Area high school kids are invited to step up to the plate, with a date.

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are hosting a prom night this weekend at Corbett Field during their game against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The night will feature catered food, music, and a pregame grand march for all students to participate in.

The Sabre Dog staff say they just want to make sure kids in the area don’t miss out on meaningful high school events.

“They get the opportunity to come out here and celebrate prom which is a huge stepping stone for high school students and the fact they had that taken away from them I think this is going to be a really good opportunity for them to get dressed up, come out, enjoy a ball game and just have fun.” Emily Buckwalter said.

To register: Click Here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Highland Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highland Acres"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss