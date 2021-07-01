Sabre Dogs leave the field to read to kids in the area

The Sabre Dogs baseball team stepped outside the chalk lines on Thursday to help with a new event at the Minot Public Library.

Every week during the summer, the library hosts a “Takeover Thursday.” Different organizations, including the Sabre Dogs, will volunteer to read books to children and hang out with their fans.

Children’s Librarian Randi Monley said the library started this event to get kids excited about reading even during the summertime.

“It’s great and you know it’s great for us to have kids come in and read but it’s also great for the kids to see teachers they’ve missed over the summer or to see the Sabre Dogs in person and reading with them,” Monley said.

Takeover Thursdays are every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.