Sabre Dogs team up with Trinity CancerCare Center to raise money for patients’ travel costs

If you have plans to go to the Sabre Dogs game on Saturday, your money is going towards a good cause.

Part of the game’s proceeds will go towards Trinity Hospital’s 3rd annual Fuel the Fight fundraiser.

It helps cancer patients pay for their transportation costs for treatment at Trinity’s CancerCare Center.

“The demand continues to grow with the number of cancer patients we’re seeing in this area and the region of patients that we’re serving. A lot of people don’t realize we actually have patients that come from 18 different counties in North Dakota that come to the cancer care center in Minot,” said Al Evon, director at Trinity Health Foundation.

Last year, the fundraiser was able to cover $2,000 worth of patients’ travel.

One of the ways the Sabre Dogs team is helping is by auctioning off these game jerseys. This year, they’re hoping to raise $5,000.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and the Fuel the Fight Night fundraiser is Sept. 11.

This is the first time the Sabre Dogs have partnered with Trinity CancerCare Center.