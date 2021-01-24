Safe Kids Minot Coordinator provides tips on keeping kids safe and warm on the road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, bulky coats for kids and their car seats are not a good mix.

The organization says winter gear can actually cause a loose fit for straps on the seat.. putting a child more at risk for injury if a crash occurs.

Test how the straps fit with and without a coat to see just how much of a difference there is.

KX News spoke with a registered nurse and child safety expert about what parents can do to make sure their kids stay warm and safe on the road.

“Just making sure that they’re layering — a light fleece a zip-up hoodie does a really good job bundling them in blankets and then putting them in the car seat does a good job — sometimes those coats are just too puffy,” Safe Kids Minot Coordinator Amber Emerson said.

She also recommends making sure to have extra coats and layers available, in case of car issues once you are out on the road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

KX Convo: Jason Matthews

Friday, January 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Daylight Saving Time Bill

Drinks on Christmas Eve

Weatherization Program

Custom Guitars

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News