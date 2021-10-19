Safe Kids suggests how to minimize risk this Halloween

The coordinator of Safe Kids Minot says the top two injuries doctors at Trinity Health see for kids under 19 are falls and motor vehicle crashes.

Safe Kids Minot is a program led by Trinity Health that deals with unintentional and preventable injuries.

With Halloween coming up next weekend, the Safe Kids Coordinator shared a few tips to help minimize the risks.

She said the number one way to prevent the spread of infections is by making sure kids and parents are washing their hands and social distancing.

Another way to keep kids safe is to make sure they stay with an adult as they’re trick or treating.

“On Halloween, you are twice as more likely to be hit by a car or involved in a pedestrian incident, so making sure as a parent and driver, that we’re paying attention to those little kids, especially on Halloween because they’re excited, they’re going trick or treating, they’re getting candy,” said Amber Emerson, Safe Kids Coordinator.

Emerson says to prevent the spread of germs, people can set up a candy bucket, put candy in individual bags, and as always, make sure they’re washing their hands.