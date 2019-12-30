Safe sipping on New Year’s Eve

It might surprise you to learn the amount of liquid in your glass, can or bottle may not match how much alcohol is actually in your drink. Different types of spirits vary in alcohol content. And just because it’s in a smaller glass, doesn’t mean there’s less of a punch. 

That’s why it’s important to know how much alcohol your drink contains in order to sip safely this New Year’s Eve. One “standard” drink in the US (or one alcoholic drink equivalent) contains roughly 14 grams of pure alcohol which is found in (according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism)

  • 12 ounces of regular beer, which is usually about 5% alcohol
  • 5 ounces of wine, which is typically about 12% alcohol
  • 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, which is about 40% alcohol

How do you know how much alcohol is in your drink?

Even though they come in different sizes, the drinks below are each example of one standard drink:

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the “per se” alcohol concentration in North Dakota is 0.08 percent.  For drivers operating a commercial vehicle, the alcohol concentration is 0.04 percent, and for operators under 21 years of age, the alcohol concentration is 0.02 percent. 

Even if someone is operating a vehicle with lower alcohol levels than those listed, that person may be charged with DUI if they are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs to a degree which renders them incapable of safely driving.  (Reference NDCC 39-08-01.)

It’s important to have a safe plan to get home or to and from celebration locations by calling an Uber, Lyft or cab. You can even have a sober friend drive.

The consequences of drinking and driving are not worth it. ND Highway Patrol says, “A first or second offense for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in a seven-year period is a class B misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment and/or $1,500 fine.”

They go on to note, “A third offense in a seven-year period is a class A misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one-year imprisonment and/or $3,000 fine. A fourth or subsequent offense regardless of the time since the previous offense is a class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or $10,000 fine.”

