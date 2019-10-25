Safely when using your space heaters

MINOT — Temperatures are dropping in North Dakota, so people are looking for ways to stay warm — and turning to space heaters.

But, there are some precautions you need to think about before plugging in a space heater.

A Fire Department Captain told us that most fires that happen during the cold winter months- are caused by space heaters. And, we asked him if there is a specific type of space heater people shouldn’t use.

“The older ones don’t have that, you know, a milk house doesn’t have it. Heaters with thermostats that will kick on and kick-off when you need it, those are good heaters to have,” said Minot Fire Department Captain Austin Burns.

“Heaters that don’t have a thermostat will run until you shut them off and those can cause an issue.”

Also, If you’re looking to buy a space heater, he said buy a known brand and one that is UL listed — meaning it meets required safety standards.

