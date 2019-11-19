Safety concerns around bars being open later

During Monday’s city council meeting Minot Police Chief Jason Olson shared information on the times of the day they see a hike in calls from people under the influence.

Calls range fights and disorderly conduct are just some of what they get.

We spoke to another member of Minot’s Police Department who says while he doesn’t expect a huge increase in people out until two, it means a longer day for police.

“So we had just backed up our afternoon shifts so that it would be a little more overlap. That’s going to be the biggest impact on us because now those officers are scheduled to get off at 2 in the morning. We’re probably going to have to adjust that to cover that bar closing time,” says Captain John Klug.

He says he hopes people will be responsible when leaving bars and use other ways of transportation like ride-share services in Minot.