Safety experts urging caution when riding ATV’s after recent deaths

Deadly ATV crashes have recently claimed the lives of two people in our region, one near Gwinner last night and another a couple of weeks ago in Cass County.

Now, safety experts are urging people to be extra careful.

WDAY News talked with the National Authority on ATV Safety who says education is key in staying safe behind the handle bars.

In addition to taking safety courses, they say to follow eight golden rules.

Those including wearing a helmet and protective gear, avoiding paved roads, avoiding alcohol and following trail rules.

Both Minnesota and North Dakota require safety certification to drive an ATV.