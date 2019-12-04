Safety when heating fish houses and campers

Single-digit temps next week will be a welcoming sign for anglers  — which means the fish houses go up and the lines go in. And, staying comfortable and warm can be just as important as a catch.

A manager with J & K Marine Sales says there are options out there for heating fish houses and campers.

Joel Hemze says nowadays there’s no excuse for poor heating setups, bad ventilation or no regulators.

“If your heaters not working and you’re out there…leave. That’s what your vehicles there for. Go home, take it in, get it repaired, but with all the safety features that these units have now, you shouldn’t be a worry,” said Joel Hemze, J&K Marine sales manager

