BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Abandoned oil wells are causing North Dakota lands to become damaged, that’s according to the Salted Lands Council.

The council says the proper way to deal with an abandoned oil well is to plug it.

According to the council, if the oil well is not plugged it can excrete salt wastewater which contaminates the lands around it. Fintan Dooley with the Salted Lands Council says it’s North Dakotans’ duty to restore the damaged lands. Dooley says one way to fund this is through the Legacy Fund.

“The wells that have been left behind by companies who have left us because of bankruptcy the cost of restoring those is $2.5 billion. All we get from the state of North Dakota is about 100 million. There’s a big difference between the B’s and the M’s,” said Dooley.

That’s where the Larzarus Project comes in. The project is a Constitutional Amendment to devote 2.5 % of the Legacy Fund to restoration of the contaminated lands.

The Salted Lands Council made the official announcement of that project at the North Dakota Heritage Center Thursday night. Attendees also met with author Harold Hamm as he discussed his new book “Game Changer” which dives into the North Dakota oil industry.