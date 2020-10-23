Salvation Army adjusting to potential downsize of bell ringers

Coronavirus
The Salvation Army in Williston is switching things up a little for its annual bell ringing campaign.

Instead of just the traditional bell ringers standing outside of stores collecting money in red kettles, you’ll now see scannable cards allowing you to donate straight from your phone.

This idea came as a way to help flatten the COVID-19 curve while also providing a solution to a shortage of helpers.

“We’ve had some groups already reach out to us or starting to get people signed up, but as I look at our overall schedule we have something about just a little under 1,800 hours over the course of the season,” Salvation Army Williston Captain Jospeh Irvine said.

Proceeds will go toward helping people in need during Christmas.

Irvine says if you want to be a bell ringer, reach out to your nearest Salvation Army.

