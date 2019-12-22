Salvation Army Doing All They Can

A shorter holiday shopping period has left one organization short in donations but they’re not giving up.

The Salvation Army is known for its iconic bell ringers during the holidays
collecting thousands of dollars in small red buckets outside our favorite shopping locations, but in both Williston and Minot, that’s not the case.

Due to Thanksgiving being a later day on the 2019 calender, the holiday shopping period was shortened by a whole week affecting not only holiday shoppers, but also the Salvation Army,
coming up short nearly $25,000.

But not giving up, Captain John Woodard, of Minot, says they will keep working hard to make sure everyone has a special holiday season.

“We’re going to try and schedule some things here that are going to be events that we want to promote for different fundraisers. We don’t know exactly when that’s going to be, or what it’s going to be, but we do know that that’s what it’s going to come down to.” says John Woodard, Salvation Army, Captain

Captain Woodard says to stay alert for upcoming events.

