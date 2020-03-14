Salvation Army Giving Kids Something To Do

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A program that helps students with their homework is also closing its doors for the time being.

The Salvation Army in Minot is always eager to give back to the community, and the non-profit has been helping students with homework for free.

Their Drop-in program has been running from 4-6 p.m. every Monday after school, and allows students to come and complete homework and get tutored help.

Captain John Woodard told us, there are many other things that the army has to offer for kids like games, character-building clubs, and many other activities to get kids involved in the community.

He says these things are generally offered year-round, but people aren’t aware.

“We’re trying to grow so that we can offer a little bit more just for kids that are out and they want something to do,” Woodard said.

Due to Covid-19 he and staff have decided it’s best to close doors for the Drop-in program but plans to re-open in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge