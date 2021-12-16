Bismarck Salvation Army hopeful community will step in to meet its $125,000 goal

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is attempting to raise $125,000. However, there’s been a shortage of volunteers to ring the bells and the goal is a long way off.

Major Nelson De La Vergne says only about half of the goal has been raised,

With the final weekend of shopping ahead, he’s confident the community will come through for those in need this holiday season.

“I think it’s going to get better for us because people are being more joyous this year, and I think that they know people are still hurting and so they will give. When we hurt, we want to give to someone worse off,” De La Vergne said.

To help the Salvation Army reach its goal, you can volunteer to ring bells by calling 701-223-1889 or going to registertoring.com.